Ravens bring in MLB Blake Martinez for a visit

The Ravens have brought middle linebacker Blake Martinez in for a visit, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

FA LB Blake Martinez is visiting the #Ravens today, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2022

Martinez was a fourth-round compensatory pick for the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFL draft, selected No. 131 overall. During his four-year tenure with the Packers, Martinez totaled 57 starts and was wildly around the football, notching the most tackles in the NFL in 2017 with 144. He repeated that same amount in 2018 and followed it up with 155 (!) tackles in 2019.

In 2020, Martinez signed a three-year, $30.75 million deal with the New York Giants, with $19 million guaranteed. He quickly became an integral part of their defense, logging over 1,000 snaps and producing 151 tackles, three sacks and one interception.

In 2021, Martinez suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Then, in 2022, Martinez agreed to a contract restructure with the Giants to remain with the team. However, he saw a “declined role” with the Giants’ hiring of former Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale.

The Giants ultimately released Martinez on September 1. According to overthecap.com, the Giants will take on $7.5 million in dead money from releasing their former middle linebacker.

Coincidentally, the cut of Martinez coincided with the Giants signing Ravens offensive linemen Tyre Phillips.