Report: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul visiting Ravens a second time

Back in June, free agent outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul visited the Ravens. Again today, the Ravens have Pierre-Paul back in the building for what could be a deal.

FA DE Jason Pierre-Paul is visiting with #Ravens, per source. He’s in the building meeting with the team. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 20, 2022

Entering the regular season, the Ravens had two healthy outside linebackers on their roster in Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. The third on the 53-man roster, rookie David Ojabo, suffered a torn Achilles during his pro day.

Achilles injuries have plagued this particular area on the roster, with Tyus Bowser suffering a torn Achilles at the end of the 2021 regular season, Vince Biegel tore in training camp and on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, Steven Means tore his Achilles on his first snap.

Right now, the Ravens are back to two outside linebackers in Oweh and Houston, and desperately need a third—and arguably fourth, with both Houston and Pierre-Paul in the later stages of their career.

According to overthecap.com, the Ravens boast $4.8 million in cap space, making it a bit of a challenge to sign the pass rusher on a one-year deal.