Ravens injury updates: Steven Means out for the year, LB Josh Ross to injured reserve

The Ravens made multiple moves on following their Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

During Head Coach John Harbaugh’s press conference, he confirmed outside linebacker Steven Means suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Coach Harbaugh announces Steven Means tore his Achilles. pic.twitter.com/HvFuWb2g4M — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 19, 2022

Means is the second outside linebacker this season to suffer a torn Achilles, after Vince Biegel near the close of training camp. It’s also the third Achilles tear for outside linebackers as Tyus Bowser also tore his in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Also, undrafted free agent linebacker Josh Ross was placed on injured reserve. Ross played 18 special teams snaps against the Dolphins. He did not play a defensive snap in either of the Ravens games this season.

In other news, the Ravens released outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell from the practice squad. Many were intrigued with Fackrell after notching 10.5 sacks with the Green Bay Packers in 2008, but it appears he didn’t make an impression on the coaching staff in need of players at the position.