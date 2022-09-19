 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PFF Report Week 2: Pass coverage and tackling woes

By Kyle P Barber
Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Initial Grades from Pro Football Focus have been released for the Baltimore Ravens following their Week 2 loss against the Miami Dolphins, 42-38. According to PFF, the Ravens particularly struggled with tackling, as six defenders received grades under 30.

Defense

Tackling Grades

  • DE Brent Urban — 20.9
  • LB Malik Harrison — 25.2
  • DT Broderick Washington — 25.4
  • DE Justin Madubuike — 28.2
  • CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — 28.4
  • LB Patrick Queen — 29.0

PFF also graded four defenders under 50 for their coverage grades.

Coverage Grades

  • CB Armour-Davis — 29.4
  • LB Queen — 35.1
  • CB Marcus Peters — 44.2
  • OLB Odafe Oweh — 45.3

Onto some positive notes from the grades, both tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman received 80+ grades for their performances on Sunday.

Offense

Overall Grades

  • TE Andrews — 86.7
  • WR Bateman — 80.1
  • TE Isaiah Likely — 70.9
  • WR Demarcus Robinson — 68.0
  • WR Devin Duvernay — 67.6

Strangely, Lamar Jackson’s MVP-like performance was the sixth-highest on the team (66.4).

The running game has been heavily criticized through two weeks and it’s no surprise the lowest-graded players are two running backs and fullback.

Overall Grades

  • RB Mike Davis — 37.1
  • RB Kenyan Drake — 48.5
  • FB Patrick Ricard — 53.0

