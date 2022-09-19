PFF Report Week 2: Pass coverage and tackling woes

Initial Grades from Pro Football Focus have been released for the Baltimore Ravens following their Week 2 loss against the Miami Dolphins, 42-38. According to PFF, the Ravens particularly struggled with tackling, as six defenders received grades under 30.

Defense

Tackling Grades

DE Brent Urban — 20.9

LB Malik Harrison — 25.2

DT Broderick Washington — 25.4

DE Justin Madubuike — 28.2

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — 28.4

LB Patrick Queen — 29.0

PFF also graded four defenders under 50 for their coverage grades.

Coverage Grades

CB Armour-Davis — 29.4

LB Queen — 35.1

CB Marcus Peters — 44.2

OLB Odafe Oweh — 45.3

Onto some positive notes from the grades, both tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman received 80+ grades for their performances on Sunday.

Offense

Overall Grades

TE Andrews — 86.7

WR Bateman — 80.1

TE Isaiah Likely — 70.9

WR Demarcus Robinson — 68.0

WR Devin Duvernay — 67.6

Strangely, Lamar Jackson’s MVP-like performance was the sixth-highest on the team (66.4).

The running game has been heavily criticized through two weeks and it’s no surprise the lowest-graded players are two running backs and fullback.

Overall Grades