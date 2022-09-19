PFF Report Week 2: Pass coverage and tackling woes

Initial Grades from Pro Football Focus have been released for the Baltimore Ravens following their Week 2 loss against the Miami Dolphins, 42-38. According to PFF, the Ravens particularly struggled with tackling, as six defenders received grades under 30.
Defense
Tackling Grades
- DE Brent Urban — 20.9
- LB Malik Harrison — 25.2
- DT Broderick Washington — 25.4
- DE Justin Madubuike — 28.2
- CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — 28.4
- LB Patrick Queen — 29.0
PFF also graded four defenders under 50 for their coverage grades.
Coverage Grades
- CB Armour-Davis — 29.4
- LB Queen — 35.1
- CB Marcus Peters — 44.2
- OLB Odafe Oweh — 45.3
Onto some positive notes from the grades, both tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman received 80+ grades for their performances on Sunday.
Offense
Overall Grades
- TE Andrews — 86.7
- WR Bateman — 80.1
- TE Isaiah Likely — 70.9
- WR Demarcus Robinson — 68.0
- WR Devin Duvernay — 67.6
Strangely, Lamar Jackson’s MVP-like performance was the sixth-highest on the team (66.4).
The running game has been heavily criticized through two weeks and it’s no surprise the lowest-graded players are two running backs and fullback.
Overall Grades
- RB Mike Davis — 37.1
- RB Kenyan Drake — 48.5
- FB Patrick Ricard — 53.0
