Monday Night Football: Open Thread, Picks

Two final games remain in Week 2, with the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Tennessee Titans at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Heading into tonight, the Baltimore Beatdown gang continue their pick ‘em with solid standing this week.

Ranking

Vasilis Lericos: 18-11 Zach Canter: 17-12 Jake Louque: 16-13

Unfortunately, readers of Baltimore Beatdown are struggling with an 11-18 record.

As for the picks, it’s a consensus selection for the Bills to defeat the Titans. Everybody except myself and Zach are riding with the Eagles at home.

