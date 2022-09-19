 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Night Football: Open Thread, Picks

A double-header for Monday

By Kyle P Barber
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Two final games remain in Week 2, with the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Tennessee Titans at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Heading into tonight, the Baltimore Beatdown gang continue their pick ‘em with solid standing this week.

Ranking

  1. Vasilis Lericos: 18-11
  2. Zach Canter: 17-12
  3. Jake Louque: 16-13

Unfortunately, readers of Baltimore Beatdown are struggling with an 11-18 record.

Poll

Who will win: Titans or Bills?

This poll is closed

  • 13%
    Titans
    (3 votes)
  • 86%
    Bills
    (20 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Vikings or Eagles?

This poll is closed

  • 54%
    Vikings
    (12 votes)
  • 45%
    Eagles
    (10 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

As for the picks, it’s a consensus selection for the Bills to defeat the Titans. Everybody except myself and Zach are riding with the Eagles at home.

