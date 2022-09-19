Ravens Rookie report: Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season was filled with wild comebacks across the league on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Ravens were on the receiving end of the worst one, as they blew a three-score lead in the fourth quarter to the Dolphins in their home opener. Rookies once again played a big part for Baltimore, specifically in the secondary. How did they fare this week?

Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton continues to see snaps in three-safety looks, playing 38 of 71 total defensive snaps against Miami. According to PFF, Hamilton lined up at free safety 24 times, in the box nine times, and in the slot three times. The first-round safety has continued to experience some expected growing pains as he adjusts to the NFL level. While PFF only charted Hamilton with allowing one reception on two targets for just 14 yards, it appears as though that will be corrected.

Film people let me know if this was on Hamilton or Peters or both. I thought it was more the latter having that third of the field but I know nothing https://t.co/w77Pb1WbxH — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 19, 2022

Miscommunication was an issue yesterday in the secondary, evidenced by Hamilton and free safety Marcus Williams expressing words after Tyreek Hill’s 60-yard touchdown score to tie the game. Hamilton did make some nice plays on the day, however, including a big hit on running back Chase Edmonds to prevent the catch on third down.

As it currently stands, Hamilton finished with an overall PFF grade of 68.8.

Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum had a nice rebound performance as a pass blocker this week, earning a PFF pass-blocking grade of 77.7 against the Dolphins, allowing just one pressure. The rookie has yet to be called for a penalty through the first two weeks and his snaps once again appeared to be solid.

Linderbaum had a run-blocking grade of 61.7 this week. For the second week in a row, the Ravens were ineffective at picking up yards on the ground outside of a 79-yard touchdown run by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Without access to the All-22 footage of the game yet, though, it is hard to decipher the reasoning for such struggles.

Linderbaum finished with an overall PFF grade of 66.1, the highest among Baltimore’s offensive linemen.

Jayln Armour-Davis

With Brandon Stephens inactive and Marlon Humphrey limited throughout the game due to injuries suffered during the week in practice, as well as Marcus Peters seemingly on a pitch count in his first game back since tearing his ACL over a year ago, both rookie corners were thrust into action for the Ravens on Sunday. Armour-Davis played 38 defensive snaps, and while he had his moments early in the game, including a nice break on the ball for a pass breakup, once Humphrey was sidelined in the fourth quarter, Tua Tagovailoa went after the fourth-round rookie.

According to PFF, Armour-Davis allowed 69 yards in coverage on five receptions, including the game-winning touchdown catch by Jaylen Waddle, culminating in a coverage grade of 29.4. This was a tough ask of a rookie seeing his first legitimate NFL snaps against two of the fastest wide receivers in the entire NFL.

Hill got behind Armour-Davis for his second touchdown of the game, but it appeared to be a coverage bust by one of the team’s safeties.

No breakdown needed here — egregious coverage bust on Tua’s second TD to Tyreek.



Jalyn Armour-Davis had to think he had help over the top but he’s the furthest Ravens player back from the line of scrimmage pic.twitter.com/S2gkVWu829 — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 19, 2022

Armour-Davis finished the game with an overall PFF grade of 30.4 while recording three tackles, one defensive stop, and a pass breakup.

Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Williams played 32 defensive snaps before coming down hurt in the end zone near the end of the game. On those snaps, he earned a PFF coverage grade of 55.5. Williams showed physicality and toughness for an undersized corner, most notably on a hit on Hill to prevent him from picking up a first down. Williams allowed six receptions on 10 targets for a total of 42 yards but was credited with allowing two touchdowns.

30 of his 32 snaps came in the slot, where he is best suited. Williams recorded a pass breakup and two defensive stops to go with three tackles. He finished with an overall PFF grade of 55.3. Williams’ injury is one to monitor, as the Ravens have already been hit by the injury bug at the cornerback position.

Isaiah Likely

Likely quickly put his dud of a first game behind him with a solid performance in Week 2. On five targets, Likely hauled in four catches for 43 yards with 31 coming after the catch. Unfortunately, he was unable to bring down a pass on third down during one of Baltimore’s final drives of the game as they attempted to stave off Miami’s comeback.

Likely played 20 offensive snaps, with 13 coming from the slot, one out wide, and two as an inline tight end. He finished with an overall PFF grade of 70.9. Likely should continue to become more involved in the offense going forward.

Daniel Faalele

Faalele made his regular-season debut in Week 2, although only as an extra offensive lineman. The massive rookie played just five snaps on the day, four of which were run plays. He finished with an overall PFF grade of 60.8, a run-blocking grade of 59.9, and a pass-blocking grade of 66.5.

Jordan Stout

Stout had a quiet week, as he only had to make two punts throughout the game. Stout netted a total of 81 yards on those two punts for an average of 40.5 with a long of 45.