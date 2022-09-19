Podcast: Pain

It was a wild day in Baltimore, all culminating in a fourth quarter to forget for the Ravens. After a first half that saw Lamar Jackson at his usual crisp and competent self, and a third quarter that ended with a 79 yard touchdown run by the QB, you’d have thought it would be curtains for a game that Baltimore led by three touchdowns. But, it wasn’t to be, as the Ravens defense spent much of the fourth quarter allowing Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle run behind them for touchdowns, and then subsequently pointing at one another to find out who’s responsibility they were. Here to help you sort through the pain of this 42-38 loss are Jake, Cole, and Spenny, who might have some trouble finding the right words for this one. They’ll try though, which is what matters. Just ask the Ravens secondary, who didn’t look like they were at times today.

