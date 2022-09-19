What are the odds? Ravens are small road favorite over Patriots

The Ravens lost a tough one in Week 2 as the Miami Dolphins stormed back from a 21-point deficit to score 28 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Ravens, 42-38. However, DraftKings Sportsbook, our SB Nation partner, is still convinced they’re the better team in their Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Odds

BAL Ravens: -3 (-165)

BAL Ravens Moneyline: -165

Both teams are 1-1, with defeats coming at the hands of the Mike McDaniel Dolphins. It’s tough to gauge which loss was ‘worse,’ though. The Patriots looked inept against Miami in a 20-7 loss, but they held quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to 270 yards and one touchdown. The Ravens were far more dominant, but a historic collapse in the last 15 minutes saw them on the losing end.

Either way, it’s going to be a big deal for both coaches to nab victory and put their team over .500. Expect a heavy chess match between John Harbaugh and Bill Belichick as the two AFC teams clash.