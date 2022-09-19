Ravens News 9/19: Short-Yardage Stuffs and more

Lamar Jackson puts up an MVP-type performance but comes up shy in short yardage. Jackson had a perfect passer rating as the Ravens built a big first-half lead. The QB dropped dimes and darts from the pocket, completing 72.4% of his passes for 318 yards and three first-half TDs. Jackson also paced the ground game with 119 yards on nine attempts, including a career-high 79-yard TD run. But the Ravens running backs — sans J.K. Dobbins — again struggled to gain traction, earning just 28 yards on 14 carries. Baltimore was particularly bad in short-yardage situations. The Ravens couldn’t punch it in from the 1-yard-line early, with Jackson fumbling the fourth-down snap. Then, early in the fourth quarter, Jackson was again stuffed on fourth-and-1. The inability to churn the clock on the ground and convert in short yardage helped allow the Dolphins to charge back for the W. Next Gen stat of the game: Lamar Jackson generated his first career game with 150-plus pass yards and three TDs vs. blitz in a full game (did so in first half alone).

Ravens What to know: The big plays are back for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson became the first player in NFL history to produce a touchdown pass and run of at least 75 yards in the same game. The Baltimore offense had lacked electricity recently, totaling two plays of at least 70 yards in the past two years. Downfield passing was a point of emphasis for the Ravens in training camp, and it has paid off early this season. In two games this season, Jackson has connected with wide receiver Rashod Bateman on touchdown passes of 55 and 75 yards. What happened to the Ravens’ defense? The Ravens matched the largest blown lead in franchise history, failing to hold a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter because of a banged-up defense. The Ravens gave up four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter with a secondary missing its top cornerback (Marlon Humphrey) for the final two series and its No. 3 cornerback (Brandon Stephens), who was inactive. Jaylen Waddle caught the winning 7-yard touchdown pass over rookie Jalyn Armour-Davis, who was pressed into action because of the injuries.

Ravens B Baltimore wasted a 300 passing yard, 100 rushing yard performance by Lamar Jackson in blowing a 35-14 lead. The defense looked gassed trying to pressure Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and the revamped secondary couldn’t keep up with the speed of Hill that ultimately got Miami back in it. The Ravens need J.K. Dobbins back, as the running backs had just 33 rushing yards — and the running game was carried by Jackson again. As good as Jackson is, he can’t do it all. Once he was contained slightly, the offense went dormant and couldn’t put the game away. Baltimore is a good team, but this roster still has some minor holes to patch.

Offensive line The forte of this group was supposed to be run blocking, but the unit is pass blocking better than expected. On Andrews’ 25-yard reception in the second quarter, Jackson had time to go through his progressions. The Ravens couldn’t get any push in the running game, though, especially at the goal line. After reaching the Dolphins’ 4 on their long second drive, they failed to score on five straight rushing attempts before turning the ball over on downs on Jackson’s fumble. The Ravens aren’t getting any movement off the ball on initial contact. Grade: C- Receivers Rashod Bateman had a 75-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter after making a nice move to get inside of cornerback Xavien Howard. Andrews played well with nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown and Demarcus Robinson had a 12-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. The Ravens got rookie tight end Isaiah Likely involved with four catches for 43 yards. This group averaged 15.1 yards per catch, but the Ravens need to get Devin Duvernay (two catches for 42 yards) into the mix more with some quick screens and slants. Speed often leads to big plays. Just ask the Ravens’ secondary. Grade: A- Linebackers Justin Houston (one sack) has stepped up to be a force as a pass rusher on the outside, but fellow outside linebacker Odafe Oweh hasn’t been dominant after a strong training camp and preseason. Some thought that inside linebacker Patrick Queen had turned the corner after a strong game against the New York Jets last week, but he missed several tackles and was a liability in pass coverage against the Dolphins. The Ravens couldn’t stop the pass or the run. Grade: F

