Ravens injury updates: LB Steven Means carted off; WR Devin Duvernay suffers concussion

The Baltimore Ravens saw multiple players exit their game against the Miami Dolphins, which ended with a 42-38 loss.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh did not offer comment on the injuries in the post-game press conference.

“It’s five minutes after the game, so I don’t have any updates on the injuries at this point; I haven’t talked to anyone yet, so you know,” Harbaugh said.

Outside linebacker Steven Means left the field early in the second quarter sustaining an ankle injury. Means was carted off the field in “obvious pain” and could not put weight on his right foot. If the Ravens do lose Means for a lengthy amount of time, it further thins out the Ravens outside linebacker unit which began the season with four outside linebackers, with both Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and rookie David Ojabo (Achilles) both working back from injuries sustained last offseason and during their pro day, respectively.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay suffered a concussion after a being hit in the helmet following a 16-yard completion in the fourth quarter. Concussions are never clear as to when a player could return, which leaves a big question mark for the Ravens wide receiver group, as James Proche II was inactive for Sunday’s game as he’s working back from injury. Duvernay has scored three touchdowns in the first two games this season.

Cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams appeared to suffer a minor lower leg injury against the Dolphins late in the fourth quarter. However, Pepe did walk off the field under his own power.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was noticeably on-and-off the field throughout Sunday’s game. He was limited in practice on Thursday and did not practice on Friday before the game.

The cornerbacks for the Ravens have been hit particularly hard entering this season, with Humphrey and Brandon Stephens both dealing with injury this week. Stephens was limited in Wednesday’s practice and did not participate in Thursday or Friday’s practices before being inactive for Sunday’s game.