Ravens vs. Dolphins: First-half highlights

The Ravens go into the half up 28-7 on the shoulders of Lamar Jackson carving up the Miami Dolphins defense. At the end of the first half, the Jackson went 11-for-13 for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He currently boasts a perfect quarterback rating (158.3).
Things started quick with a 103-yard kickoff return touchdown by Devin Duvernay.
103-YARD TOUCHDOWN BY @Dev_Duv5‼️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/l4NL1lOr4s
Then, on the first drive for the Dolphins, safety Marcus Williams caught his second interception in two games. Don’t worry, he’ll make another appearance.
OUR BALL— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/UHxyfnu4zB
After the Ravens struggled to close out an 18-play drive and the Dolphins responded with a touchdown, Jackson hit a strike to Rashod Bateman who hit the afterburners for a 75-yard touchdown. One play is all it took to regain the lead.
HOLY BATMAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS!! pic.twitter.com/iGgfmfFu7w
Then, Mark Andrews got involved with a brilliant catch that found him one-yard shy of the end zone. The next play? WIDE OPEN.
He'll just do it again then— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/SvF6Ft5DeQ
The Dolphins needed to close the gap but Williams punished quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with his second interception of the game and third on the season!”
Yeah, that's a pick.— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/mM5gJwZyWY
Jackson answered the Williams pick with a desire to throw his third touchdown pass to somebody new. The recipient was Demarcus Robinson.
First TD as a Raven for @Demarcus ❗️— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/k2It4VdxK9
Loading comments...