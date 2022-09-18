Ravens vs. Dolphins: First-half highlights

The Ravens go into the half up 28-7 on the shoulders of Lamar Jackson carving up the Miami Dolphins defense. At the end of the first half, the Jackson went 11-for-13 for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He currently boasts a perfect quarterback rating (158.3).

Things started quick with a 103-yard kickoff return touchdown by Devin Duvernay.

Then, on the first drive for the Dolphins, safety Marcus Williams caught his second interception in two games. Don’t worry, he’ll make another appearance.

After the Ravens struggled to close out an 18-play drive and the Dolphins responded with a touchdown, Jackson hit a strike to Rashod Bateman who hit the afterburners for a 75-yard touchdown. One play is all it took to regain the lead.

Then, Mark Andrews got involved with a brilliant catch that found him one-yard shy of the end zone. The next play? WIDE OPEN.

The Dolphins needed to close the gap but Williams punished quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with his second interception of the game and third on the season!”

Jackson answered the Williams pick with a desire to throw his third touchdown pass to somebody new. The recipient was Demarcus Robinson.