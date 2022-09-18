 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens vs. Dolphins: Inactives

More patience required

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins inactives list has been released.

Baltimore Ravens

  • WR James Proche
  • CB Brandon Stephens
  • RB J.K. Dobbins
  • OT Ronnie Stanley
  • TE Nick Boyle
  • DT Travis Jones

Though it’s disappointing to see Dobbins on the list, it’s not all bad news. In fact, there’s exciting news as cornerback Marcus Peters is set to play today, being active for the first time since his ACL tear four days prior to the 2021 regular season kickoff for the Ravens.

Dolphins inactives

  • RB Myles Gaskin
  • WR Erik Ezukanma
  • QB Skylar Thompson
  • LB Channing Tindall
  • TE Cethan Carter
  • TE Hunter Long

