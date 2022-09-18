Ravens vs. Dolphins: Inactives

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins inactives list has been released.

Baltimore Ravens

WR James Proche

CB Brandon Stephens

RB J.K. Dobbins

OT Ronnie Stanley

TE Nick Boyle

DT Travis Jones

Though it’s disappointing to see Dobbins on the list, it’s not all bad news. In fact, there’s exciting news as cornerback Marcus Peters is set to play today, being active for the first time since his ACL tear four days prior to the 2021 regular season kickoff for the Ravens.

Juiceman is back ‼️ pic.twitter.com/F7dJfi8nPq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

Dolphins inactives