Ravens vs. Dolphins: Open Thread

Football is back! Wait, that was last week.. Well, it’s back again! The Ravens, after not playing a football game in a seven days are back! This time, they’re playing at home, glorious M&T Bank stadium to take on the Miami Dolphins. Both teams enter 1-0 and hope to remain undefeated.

For the Ravens, this is about showing they are better prepared and equipped to deal with the Dolphins defense which gave them fits last season. A lot will be on Lamar Jackson to get the ball out quick and his receiving unit to create separation early enough to get the ball out when the blitz does come. It’s also about making the correct reads, as it wasn’t solely the blitz that gave the Ravens fits, but the showing of constant pressure.

The Dolphins enter this game with new Head Coach Mike McDaniel leading the charge. Last week, he didn’t need to heavily utilize wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Expect those two to have a few dialed-up plays heading their way.

