Report: RB J.K. Dobbins not expected to play vs. Dolphins

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens aren’t expected to play running back J.K. Dobbins against the Miami Dolphins.

Ravens continue to exercise caution with RB J.K. Dobbins and do not plan to play him today vs. the Dolphins, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Many expected Dobbins to be active after fully participating in all three practices this week, but the Ravens have expressed their desire to remain cautious in their approach to returning last season’s injured players to the field.

Dobbins on Friday was hopeful he’d play but spoke on how the Ravens want him to be patient.

“It’s my career, so we have to be safe about that,” Dobbins said. “And I’m starting to understand that as a younger guy. I appreciate what the Ravens organization is doing for me. They’re letting me take my time and things like that.”

Part of the caution surrounding Dobbins is the severity of the injury he sustained. Dobbins suffered a torn ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring 13 months ago.

With Dobbins out, expect the Ravens to once again utilize the trio of Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill against the Dolphins.