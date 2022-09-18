Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 2

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 2 after a not-so-hot start. Well, at least for yours truly.

Consensus Picks

Thursday Night Recap

Lone-wolf Zach Canter fell victim to hubris, as the Los Angeles Chargers suffered defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last Week Highlights/Lowlights

Consensus pick misses included the Colts tying with the Texan and the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Chicago Bears.

Vasilis Lericos clutched both lone wolf selections, hitting on the Browns and Vikings.

Spencer Schultz missed on both lone wolf selections as he took the Falcons over Saints and Cowboys over Buccaneers.

Kyle Barber missed on his lone wolf pick on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jake Louque missed on his lone wolf of the Lions over Eagles.

Lone Wolf Picks

Ranking

Vasilis: 11-5 Dustin Cox: 10-6 Zach Canter: 9-7

Readers: 7-9

If you’re considering gambling on the games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Poll Who will win: Chargers or Chiefs? This poll is closed 0% Chargers (0 votes)

0% Chiefs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Patriots or Steelers? This poll is closed 37% Patriots (9 votes)

62% Steelers (15 votes) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Panthers or Giants? This poll is closed 57% Panthers (12 votes)

42% Giants (9 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Jets or Browns? This poll is closed 36% Jets (8 votes)

63% Browns (14 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Colts or Jaguars? This poll is closed 65% Colts (13 votes)

35% Jaguars (7 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Dolphins or Ravens? This poll is closed 11% Dolphins (3 votes)

88% Ravens (23 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Buccaneers or Saints? This poll is closed 57% Buccaneers (12 votes)

42% Saints (9 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Commanders or Lions? This poll is closed 47% Commanders (10 votes)

52% Lions (11 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Seahawks or 49ers? This poll is closed 0% Seahawks (0 votes)

0% 49ers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Falcons or Rams? Falcons

Rams vote view results 10% Falcons (2 votes)

90% Rams (18 votes) 20 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Cardinals or Raiders? Cardinals

Raiders vote view results 23% Cardinals (5 votes)

76% Raiders (16 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Texans or Broncos? Texans

Broncos vote view results 15% Texans (3 votes)

84% Broncos (16 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Bengals or Cowboys? Bengals

Cowboys vote view results 84% Bengals (16 votes)

15% Cowboys (3 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Bears or Packers? Bears

Packers vote view results 36% Bears (7 votes)

63% Packers (12 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Titans or Bills? Titans

Bills vote view results 13% Titans (3 votes)

86% Bills (19 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now