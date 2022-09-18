Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 2

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 2 after a not-so-hot start. Well, at least for yours truly.
Consensus Picks
- Baltimore Ravens > Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers > Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos > Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers > Chicago Bears
Thursday Night Recap
Lone-wolf Zach Canter fell victim to hubris, as the Los Angeles Chargers suffered defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last Week Highlights/Lowlights
- Consensus pick misses included the Colts tying with the Texan and the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Chicago Bears.
- Vasilis Lericos clutched both lone wolf selections, hitting on the Browns and Vikings.
- Spencer Schultz missed on both lone wolf selections as he took the Falcons over Saints and Cowboys over Buccaneers.
- Kyle Barber missed on his lone wolf pick on the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Jake Louque missed on his lone wolf of the Lions over Eagles.
Lone Wolf Picks
- Vasilis is taking the Arizona Cardinals over the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Dustin Cox is picking the Washington Commanders to defeat the Detroit Lions.
- Jake Louque sees last years’ Super Bowl squads to fall 0-2 with the Los Angeles Rams suffering defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys to edge out the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ranking
- Vasilis: 11-5
- Dustin Cox: 10-6
- Zach Canter: 9-7
Readers: 7-9
If you’re considering gambling on the games, consider doing so at DraftKings Sportsbook, official sponsor of SB Nation and Baltimore Beatdown.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Poll
Who will win: Chargers or Chiefs?
This poll is closed
-
0%
Chargers
-
0%
Chiefs
Poll
Who will win: Patriots or Steelers?
This poll is closed
-
37%
Patriots
-
62%
Steelers
Poll
Who will win: Panthers or Giants?
This poll is closed
-
57%
Panthers
-
42%
Giants
Poll
Who will win: Jets or Browns?
This poll is closed
-
36%
Jets
-
63%
Browns
Poll
Who will win: Colts or Jaguars?
This poll is closed
-
65%
Colts
-
35%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win: Dolphins or Ravens?
This poll is closed
-
11%
Dolphins
-
88%
Ravens
Poll
Who will win: Buccaneers or Saints?
This poll is closed
-
57%
Buccaneers
-
42%
Saints
Poll
Who will win: Commanders or Lions?
This poll is closed
-
47%
Commanders
-
52%
Lions
Poll
Who will win: Seahawks or 49ers?
This poll is closed
-
0%
Seahawks
-
0%
49ers
Poll
Who will win: Falcons or Rams?
-
10%
Falcons
-
90%
Rams
Poll
Who will win: Cardinals or Raiders?
-
23%
Cardinals
-
76%
Raiders
Poll
Who will win: Texans or Broncos?
-
15%
Texans
-
84%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win: Bengals or Cowboys?
-
84%
Bengals
-
15%
Cowboys
Poll
Who will win: Bears or Packers?
-
36%
Bears
-
63%
Packers
Poll
Who will win: Titans or Bills?
-
13%
Titans
-
86%
Bills
Poll
Who will win: Vikings or Eagles?
-
57%
Vikings
-
42%
Eagles
