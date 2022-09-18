 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 2

Are things beginning to make sense in pick ‘em?

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for Week 2 after a not-so-hot start. Well, at least for yours truly.

Consensus Picks

Thursday Night Recap

Lone-wolf Zach Canter fell victim to hubris, as the Los Angeles Chargers suffered defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last Week Highlights/Lowlights

  • Consensus pick misses included the Colts tying with the Texan and the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Chicago Bears.
  • Vasilis Lericos clutched both lone wolf selections, hitting on the Browns and Vikings.
  • Spencer Schultz missed on both lone wolf selections as he took the Falcons over Saints and Cowboys over Buccaneers.
  • Kyle Barber missed on his lone wolf pick on the Las Vegas Raiders.
  • Jake Louque missed on his lone wolf of the Lions over Eagles.

Lone Wolf Picks

Ranking

  1. Vasilis: 11-5
  2. Dustin Cox: 10-6
  3. Zach Canter: 9-7

Readers: 7-9

Poll

Who will win: Chargers or Chiefs?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Chargers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Chiefs
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Patriots or Steelers?

This poll is closed

  • 37%
    Patriots
    (9 votes)
  • 62%
    Steelers
    (15 votes)
24 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Panthers or Giants?

This poll is closed

  • 57%
    Panthers
    (12 votes)
  • 42%
    Giants
    (9 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Jets or Browns?

This poll is closed

  • 36%
    Jets
    (8 votes)
  • 63%
    Browns
    (14 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Colts or Jaguars?

This poll is closed

  • 65%
    Colts
    (13 votes)
  • 35%
    Jaguars
    (7 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Dolphins or Ravens?

This poll is closed

  • 11%
    Dolphins
    (3 votes)
  • 88%
    Ravens
    (23 votes)
26 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Buccaneers or Saints?

This poll is closed

  • 57%
    Buccaneers
    (12 votes)
  • 42%
    Saints
    (9 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Commanders or Lions?

This poll is closed

  • 47%
    Commanders
    (10 votes)
  • 52%
    Lions
    (11 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Seahawks or 49ers?

This poll is closed

  • 0%
    Seahawks
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    49ers
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Falcons or Rams?

view results
  • 10%
    Falcons
    (2 votes)
  • 90%
    Rams
    (18 votes)
20 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Cardinals or Raiders?

view results
  • 23%
    Cardinals
    (5 votes)
  • 76%
    Raiders
    (16 votes)
21 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Texans or Broncos?

view results
  • 15%
    Texans
    (3 votes)
  • 84%
    Broncos
    (16 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Bengals or Cowboys?

view results
  • 84%
    Bengals
    (16 votes)
  • 15%
    Cowboys
    (3 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Bears or Packers?

view results
  • 36%
    Bears
    (7 votes)
  • 63%
    Packers
    (12 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Titans or Bills?

view results
  • 13%
    Titans
    (3 votes)
  • 86%
    Bills
    (19 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win: Vikings or Eagles?

view results
  • 57%
    Vikings
    (11 votes)
  • 42%
    Eagles
    (8 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

