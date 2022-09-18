How to watch Ravens vs. Dolphins in Week 2

And suddenly, we’re onto Week 2 in the NFL. For the Ravens, that means the Miami Dolphins are coming to town.
Baltimore Ravens (1-0) @ Miami Dolphins(1-0)
Date: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Broadcast
Channel: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, DC)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)
Coverage Map: Blue (506sports.com)
Radio
- National: ESPN Radio
- National Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannebaum (analyst)
- Local: WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Local Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Live radio stream: Baltimoreravens.com and the Ravens Mobile App
- Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM & 93.5 FM)
Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)
Ravens: -3.5 (opened as -4.5 on Sunday)
OVER/UNDER: 44.5
Moneyline: Ravens -170; Dolphins +145
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Last 5 Games In Series
Ravens: 3-2
Dolphins: 2-3
Matchup History
Ravens lead series 10-7-0
