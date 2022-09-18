 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Ravens vs. Dolphins in Week 2

Two 1-0 teams clash in Week 2!

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

And suddenly, we’re onto Week 2 in the NFL. For the Ravens, that means the Miami Dolphins are coming to town.

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) @ Miami Dolphins(1-0)

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Broadcast

Channel: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, DC)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst)

Coverage Map: Blue (506sports.com)

Radio

  • National: ESPN Radio
  • National Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannebaum (analyst)
  • Local: WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Local Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Live radio stream: Baltimoreravens.com and the Ravens Mobile App
  • Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM & 93.5 FM)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -3.5 (opened as -4.5 on Sunday)

OVER/UNDER: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -170; Dolphins +145

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens: 3-2

Dolphins: 2-3

Matchup History

Ravens lead series 10-7-0

