Previewing the Ravens vs. Dolphins Week 2 showdown

The Baltimore Ravens (1-0) have their first home game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday as they host the Miami Dolphins (1-0) at M&T Bank Stadium. Both hope to stay undefeated in the ultra-competitive AFC.

Teams (Records)

Baltimore Ravens: 1-0

Miami Dolphins: 1-0

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens: -3.5 (opened as -4.5 on Sunday)

OVER/UNDER: 44.4

Moneyline: Ravens -190; Dolphins +160

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens: 3-2

Dolphins: 2-3

Matchup History

Ravens lead series 10-7-0

Injury Report

Storylines

Last season, the Dolphins were credited with discovering a blueprint to defeating the Ravens. The defense sent exotic blitz schemes, showed pressure on nearly every down and it appeared to befuddle quarterback Lamar Jackson. The offense struggled to execute and it turned into an ugly 22-10 defeat. Since then, the Ravens have practiced ways to capitalize on their opponent’s defensive aggression.

“We would have been negligent if we hadn’t worked on it,” Head Coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday. “It was something we needed to get a lot better at, and we studied it the whole offseason. We’ll have a plan for it and hope it works, because these guys are probably the best in the league at doing it right now.”

This season, the Dolphins boast a ton of speed at wide receiver and beyond after adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pairing him with Jaylen Waddle. Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald shared how he thinks the defense needs to prepare for those guys and more.

“Try not to let them get behind you. They have great players on the perimeter, it’s not just ‘10’ [Tyreek Hill] and ‘17’ [Jaylen Waddle], but it’s all over the field,” Macdonald said. “I think when you face a team like this, you have to really make sure you’re on your fundamentals; running out of the stacks, pursuit angles are good, communication in the backend, pre-snap and post-snap. So, it’s been a big emphasis for us this week.”