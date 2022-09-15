Reacts Results: Fans concerned about run game but still high in confidence

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Ravens fans were asked if they were confident the team was headed in the right direction following their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets. Prior to the game, Ravens fans were at 91% confidence. Strangely, Ravens fans were less confident following the 24-9 victory.

A likely reason for the minor drop in confidence, going from 91 to 85-percent, was the second question asking fans what concerns they have most after Week 1. The majority are noting the struggling run game against the Jets defensive front.

The second-most concerning thing for the Ravens was the offensive line depth, which lost left tackle Ja’Wuan James to a torn Achilles.

Not all fans are ready to hit the panic button, with 16-percent of voters believing it’s “too early to worry.”

It appears Ravens fans aren’t as worried about the wide receiver unit after Devin Duvernay hauled in two touchdowns and Rashod Bateman scored a 55-yard touchdown late in the game.

If you would like to take part in our future surveys, please Sign up here and look for Ravens Reacts Surveys published here on Baltimore Beatdown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays!