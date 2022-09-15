Chiefs vs. Chargers TNF: Open Thread, Picks

An early battle for the AFC West kicks off tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET as the Los Angeles Chargers head to the Arrowhead Stadium and hope to conquer the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both teams enter 1-0 and hope to seize an early stranglehold over the AFC West crown and possibly more, with both teams built to contend for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are the favorites, with DraftKings Sportsbook favoring them by -4 and a moneyline favorite of -195. Last week, the Chiefs—and quarterback Patrick Mahomes II in particular, steamrolled the Arizona Cardinals 44-21, with Mahomes tossing five touchdown passes.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

On the flip side, the Chargers won through the efforts of quarterback Justin Herbert throwing three touchdowns and the defense intercepting Derek Carr thrice. In stereotypical fashion, the Chargers nearly let the Las Vegas Raiders back in it the game, but broke their stereotype and seal away the win with a strong defensive effort.

As for tonight, the Baltimore Beatdown crew is nearly all riding with the home team. The lone wolf for today is Zach Canter, who believes the Chargers are capable of going into Arrowhead and notching a significant victory.