J.K. Dobbins eager to play in front of home crowd for first time

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins spoke on WBAL Baltimore’s “Purple Playbook” show on Tuesday night regarding his injury, the emotional aspect of rehab and attempting to return from an injury that was beyond just his ACL. Dobbins suffered the injury in the Ravens preseason finale in last season, after a successful rookie campaign where he led all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.0).

Additionally, the fact that Dobbins has never played in front of a Ravens home crowd is another aspect that makes the start to Dobbins career even more interesting. Dobbins was drafted in 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions prevented fans from attending games at M&T Bank Stadium.

J.K. Dobbins on last year’s injury: “It wasn’t just a regular ACL. It was pretty bad.”



Dobbins said he tore his ACL, LCL, hamstring and meniscus.



“It would mean the world to me if I can go out there this Sunday and play well in front of a full house."



pic.twitter.com/0SMwBNbqnW — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 14, 2022

While it’s yet to be seen if Dobbins will take the field Sunday, it’s going to be a massive moment for him. when he’s finally able to play in front of Ravens fans and experience a true NFL gameday for the first time.