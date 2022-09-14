Ravens Reacts Survey: What concerns you the most after Week 1?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Baltimore Ravens fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Ravens produced a solid win over the New York Jets on Sunday, with a final score of 24-9. Lamar Jackson tossed three touchdown passes and the wide receiving unit hauled in all three. The defense was solid, not allowing a third-down conversion until midway through the fourth quarter and a last-minute touchdown gave garbage time points to a team in need of them.

However, the Ravens saw two starters, left tackle Ja’Wuan James and cornerback Kyle Fuller, suffer season-ending injuries during the contest. They also struggled to run the football effectively. There was just enough negative to scratch and poke and prod at those wanting to simply enjoy this outcome.

So, Ravens fans. It’s ultimately up to you. Should there be concern regarding the run game? Did wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman help calm the uproar regarding the wide receiver corps? The injury bug taking two enough to feel uneasy? Or, is it simply too early to worry when the team is up 1-0 and there’s a long season ahead?