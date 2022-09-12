Monday Night Football: Open Thread, Picks

The NFL closes out Week 1 as the Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson head to Seattle and take on the Seahawks.

Along with the end of Week 1 comes the Baltimore Beatdown gang wrapping up Week 1 of our weekly pick’em, this year presented by DraftKings Sportsbook!

Prior to tonight’s affair, the readers of Baltimore Beatdown are 6-8, tied with myself and Spencer Schultz. At the top is Vasilis Lericos (10-4), who hit on both of his lone-wolf picks, the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns.

The Beatdown gang is in consensus, taking the Broncos to win. They aren’t the only ones favoring the Orange and Blue.

DraftKings Sportsbook believes in the traveling squad, favoring them six points (-120). The moneyline for tonight’s game heavily favors Denver at -275.

