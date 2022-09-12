PFF Report: Ravens defensive front dominates

Initial grades from Pro Football Focus have been released for the Baltimore Ravens following their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets 24-9. Let’s take a look at the top performers.

Defense

Top 5

DT Justin Madubuike: 90.7 overall

DT Michael Pierce: 89.9 overall

OLB Justin Houston: 82.1 overall

S Chuck Clark: 80.5 overall

DT Broderick Washington: 77.3 overall

Madubuike was heralded as the best player on the football field yesterday and the grade given by PFF heavily reflects it. The third-year defensive lineman totaled five pressures (1 sack, 4 hurries) on 33 pass rush snaps, as he worked over Jets guard Laken Tomlinson.

Similar to Madubuike, Pierce also cause mayhem in the middle as a pass rusher with four pressures (1 hit, 3 hurries).

Houston had a field day against Jets left tackle George Fant, generating six pressures (1 sack, 1 hit, four hurries). He received the second-highest pass rush grade (76.2), behind Washington.

Clark received the highest coverage grade of any Ravens’ defender (80.1). His play spoke to the importance of the Ravens hanging onto the star, especially with rookie safety Kyle Hamilton struggling at times in Week 1.

Washington earned the highest pass rush grade of any defender (77.5) on 28 pass rush snaps. It appears the young talent the Ravens have worked hard to develop could be paying dividends this season.

Notes

Unsurprisingly, inside linebacker Patrick Queen did not receive high marks from PFF. He hardly ever does, though he was arguably one of the Ravens’ best defenders on Sunday. Though he was flying around and generated four pressures (1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 hurry), Queen received was ranked No. 14 among Ravens defenders with a 53.8 grade. Baltimore Beatdown expected as much last night.

Patrick Queen had arguably one of his best games on Sunday.

As such, a couple members of Baltimore Beatdown took a guess at what the coinciding grade for Queen would be, knowing the grade wouldn’t reflect what was seen during the game.



PFF gave Queen a 53.8 grade pic.twitter.com/z17k5Fh945 — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) September 12, 2022

Tackling was an issue for a few Ravens, with Hamilton, linebacker Josh Bynes and cornerback Brandon Stephens all receiving a tackling grade under 30. Hamilton’s struggled with his angles throughout the preseason and it bled into Week 1 as Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson juked three defenders.

Offense

Top 5

QB Lamar Jackson: 76.8 overall

WR Devin Duvernay: 75.7 overall

TE Mark Andrews: 71.4 overall

G Kevin Zeitler: 71.9 overall

FB Patrick Ricard: 71.2 overall

It’s always good to see the quarterback at the top and Jackson led the day for his team. It’s comical seeing Jackson be graded on 16 run block snaps, especially when rushing attempts not including Jackson were 15 carries by the running backs...

Duvernay had a game to remember and a PFF grade didn’t need to tell you that. Nonetheless, being the second-highest graded offensive player is a telling sign of the work he put in over the summer to become a better wide receiver.

It’s a good day when Andrews is your third-highest graded player in a two-score win. He didn’t have a dominant game and didn’t need to be.

Zeitler’s name was never called on the broadcast as he’s an under-the-radar kind of guy, but he boasted the second-highest pass-blocking grade by a Raven (83.8).

A bit surprised to see Ricard at No. 5 after his missed block early in the first quarter. Stuff like that for fullbacks tends to ding them pretty hard but he made up for it over the course of the game.

Notes

Rookies Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely had games to forget. Linderbaum received a brutal pass-blocking grade of 22.1, and Likely finished as the lowest-graded offensive player (36.6), and second-lowest graded Raven on the day.

The loss of left tackle Ja’Waun James will be felt, as James posted the highest pass-blocking grade (86.0). His replacement, Patrick Mekari, had a middling game, grading out at 62.3.