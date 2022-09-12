Ravens vs. Jets: Play of the game

A 14-point second half performance saw the Baltimore Ravens pull away from the New York Jets in yesterday’s season opener, cruising to a wire-to-wire victory. The Ravens forced multiple turnovers and scored three touchdowns, meaning there were plenty of highlights on the day.

Marcus Williams interception: In recent years, a pattern has emerged — Ravens’ free agent acquisitions making plays in their regular season debut with the team. Marcus Williams was the latest to join that list. The high-priced free safety picked off a Joe Flacco pass attempt in the first quarter and returned it 33 yards deep into Jets’ territory. Williams was in the right place at the right time, as the ball-hawking presence usually is. This forced turnover set up a 24-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to put the Ravens on the board first.

Devin Duvernay 25-yard touchdown catch: Facing a third down late in the second quarter, still having just three points on the board, Devin Duvernay broke the scoring drought for the Ravens. Duvernay created just enough separation on a go-route for Lamar Jackson to fit the ball in a tight window, where Duvernay snagged a contested catch. It was an impressive throw and catch alike.

Devin Duvernay 17-yard touchdown catch: A few possessions later in the next quarter, Jackson once again found Duvernay for the Ravens’ second touchdown of the game. The speedster lost his defender in the end zone as the Jets keyed in on Mark Andrews running a crossing route over the middle. Jackson flicked a 17-yard pass and Duvernay corralled it.

Rashod Bateman 55-yard touchdown catch: Jackson had connected with Rashod Bateman just once on a handful of tries through most of the first three quarters. Then, Bateman got loose behind the Jets’ secondary and Jackson found him streaking up the middle of the field. With time in the pocket, Jackson released a 55-yard strike to a wide-open Bateman in the end zone. This was the biggest offensive play for either team on the day.

Chuck Clark forced fumble: Trailing by 21 points early in the third quarter, the Jets began to move the ball and were threatening in Baltimore territory. Chuck Clark had other ideas. The veteran safety punched the ball loose from running back Breece Hall’s grasp after the rookie made a seven-yard catch. Marlon Humphrey quickly fell on the loose ball to revert possession back to the Ravens’ favor.