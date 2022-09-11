What are the odds? Ravens favored vs. Miami Dolphins

After covering the spread (-6.5) against the New York Jets (0-1) in Week 1, the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) are favored against their Week 2 opponent, the Miami Dolphins (1-0). According to SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens should be in a closer game than Week 1.

Odds

BAL Ravens: -4.5 (-110)

BAL Ravens Moneyline: -190

It’s not surprising to the see the Dolphins close the gap on the Ravens. In fact, the Ravens being favorited by more than a field goal is a bit surprising. During their matchup last season, the Dolphins defeated the Ravens 22-10 and the score felt closer than what was shown on the field. With heavy blitzes, the Dolphins generated overwhelming pressure that forced Lamar Jackson to struggle and spawned the “Jackson can’t beat the blitz” narrative. And this was before the Dolphins hired new head coach Mike McDaniel and traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Sunday’s kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.