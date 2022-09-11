Ravens injury updates: LT Ja’Wuan James suffers torn Achilles; CB Kyle Fuller to undergo MRI

The Baltimore Ravens reached 1-0 to start the season after a Week 1 win against the New York Jets. Unfortunately, they did not come out of it unscathed. Both offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James and cornerback Kyle Fuller went down with seemingly gruesome injuries and were forced to exit the game.

James was carted off the field in the second quarter and was considered doubtful to return before being quickly downgraded to out by halftime. Fuller suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter and needed help getting off the field He immediately went to the locker room.

Head Coach John Harbaugh provided updates on both players after the game:

Coach Harbaugh with injury updates on Ja'Wuan James and Kyle Fuller. pic.twitter.com/2fedskR4qb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2022

For James, the torn Achilles is a really rough break. After not playing since 2019, he looked good in preseason action and had the left tackle spot locked down, giving Ronnie Stanley all the time needed to get into shape for football season. Getting one Achilles tear in your career is scary because players sometimes just can’t recover. Two repeat tears on the same leg is certainly not a good sign.

Fuller looked solid in game one against the Jets. After being picked on a lot of last season with the Broncos, he made some solid tackles and wasn’t a liability for the pass defense. After an Elijah Moore push-off that was called for offensive pass interference, Fuller went down with an injury. The announcing crew on the CBS broadcast immediately stated they weren’t allowed to show the replay.

Harbaugh seemed to remain hopeful that Fuller might not miss the entire year, but his teammates’ reactions to the injury on the field were not promising in the moment.

CB Kyle Fuller is down and CBS just said they "shouldn't show the replay" — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) September 11, 2022

The Ravens shouldn’t be too understaffed at either spot for now. After last year's offensive line woes, they made sure to double down this off-season. Patrick Mekari stepped and played valiantly, which is not a surprise. He was held his own at the right tackle position last year and left tackle was his main spot in college. They also have rookie Daniel Faalele, who can step in at right tackle if they want to move Morgan Moses over to the left side. Ronnie Stanley should still be given time to get up to speed instead of being rushed out there.

As for Fuller, the Ravens have two rookies in Jayln Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams who can step up and play more snaps if needed. They also have Marcus Peters returning from injury, who seemed to have a chance to play today before being a scratch. All-purpose defensive back Ar’Darius Washington is on the practice squad and can play safety, cornerback or nickel in a pinch, should Peters not be ready to go next week as well.