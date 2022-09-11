Ravens vs. Jets: Inactives

The official inactives list for the Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets have been released.

Baltimore Ravens

RB J.K. Dobbins

OT Ronnie Stanley

CB Marcus Peters

TE Nick Boyle

OT Daniel Faalele

DT Travis Jones

Though the Ravens hoped last season’s injuries were behind them, the inactives list shows they haven’t been able to escape the past. Four of the Ravens’ six inactives were out last season, with Boyle being the only one intermittently returning last season but never quite 100-percent. It appears he still is recovering from what was a gruesome injury.

Ravens TE Nick Boyle shares the extent of his injuries from last year. Part of him hamstring was “off the bone.” pic.twitter.com/F3DEaCP6Fr — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) November 24, 2021

It appears the Ravens are also opting to play center Trystan Colon over rookie tackle Faalele. With Stanley out, the Ravens will have offensive tackle Patrick Mekari as the swing tackle if Ja’Waun James or Morgan Moses were to exit the game, leaving Colon available to play center if rookie center Tyler Linderbaum were to leave the game.

New York Jets