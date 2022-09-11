 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins INACTIVE vs. Jets

It won’t be a Week 1 return for Dobbins

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will be inactive against the New York Jets.

Dobbins has worked and rehabbed hard throughout the past year in order to meet the Week 1 timeline, but it appears he’s not quite back to 100-percent and the Ravens likely want to protect him now in order to have him for the entire 2022 season and beyond, instead.

Regarding Dobbins rehab, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was impressed in how Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters strived for a Week 1 return.

“Yes, absolutely. They’ve all done a great job with that. They’re all in a good place; it just ends up being what’s best for them, what’s best for us and we’ll see,” Harbaugh said. “There’s really no advantage for us to be trumpeting that, but I’m proud of all those guys. J.K. [Dobbins], to your point, [has given] nothing but everything he’s got every single day to get back out there.”

