Report: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins INACTIVE vs. Jets

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will be inactive against the New York Jets.

Just spoke with Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins who wants to play so badly today but the team has decided he will not be active against the Jets.



He said “soon” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 11, 2022

Dobbins has worked and rehabbed hard throughout the past year in order to meet the Week 1 timeline, but it appears he’s not quite back to 100-percent and the Ravens likely want to protect him now in order to have him for the entire 2022 season and beyond, instead.

Regarding Dobbins rehab, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh was impressed in how Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters strived for a Week 1 return.

“Yes, absolutely. They’ve all done a great job with that. They’re all in a good place; it just ends up being what’s best for them, what’s best for us and we’ll see,” Harbaugh said. “There’s really no advantage for us to be trumpeting that, but I’m proud of all those guys. J.K. [Dobbins], to your point, [has given] nothing but everything he’s got every single day to get back out there.”