Ravens vs. Jets: Open Thread

It’s time for Ravens football. Lamar Jackson, having not played since December, will return to the football field with a mostly healthy roster intact to face off against Joe Flacco and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens are hoping a lack of preseason work by their starting unit won’t keep them from starting fast. After all, Jackson, along with numerous others didn’t take a snap in the preseason as the Ravens opted to protect the health of their squad after last season saw their roster deplete throughout the final weeks of training camp and preseason.

Along with health, the Ravens bring with them new Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald with a fully-stocked defense. This offseason, the Ravens brought in multiple big-name free agents, including safety Marcus Williams, defensive tackle Michael Pierce, cornerback Kyle Fuller and defensive end Brent Urban. They also re-signed veterans Calais Campbell and Justin Houston.

Both teams enter with depletions at offensive line. The Ravens will be missing left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who practiced only three times prior to Week 1 and was declared out on Saturday. The Jets lost Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury and backup tackle Duane Brown suffered a shoulder injury which will sideline him for today’s game. The defensive lines for both teams hope to take advantage of the absences.

Rookies on both sides will make their regular season debut. Both teams were heralded for their solid draft classes back in late April. The two teams combined for five first-round picks.

No. 4 overall — CB Sauce Gardner (Jets)

No. 10 overall — WR Garrett Wilson (Jets)

No. 14 overall — S Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

No. 25 overall — C Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)

No. 26 overall — DE Jermaine Johnson II (Jets)

