Report: Lamar Jackson declined 6-year, $290 million deal

Reports from national sources across the NFL are stating quarterback Lamar Jackson declined a six-year, $290 million contract extension from the Baltimore Ravens.

In terms of total money over the six years, Jackson could have earned in excess of $290 million and his average per year would exceed Russell Wilson's recent deal at $48.5 APY, which did adjust the Ravens final offer but the contract was not fully guaranteed as Jackson sought.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens offered a deal higher than the recent contract extension of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

“Sources say Jackson was offered a deal that eclipsed that of Broncos QB Russell Wilson in key areas, with Baltimore’s attempted extension being more than the $49 million per year in average new money that Wilson received on Sept. 1,” Rapoport wrote. “The belief is that it also approached or beat Wilson in terms of guaranteed money, with Wilson receiving 68% of his deal guaranteed.”

According to Rapoport and CBS Sports Josina Anderson, the root of the issue was guaranteed money.

“In fact, fully guaranteed money is believed to be at the heart of the issue. Jackson is seeking as close to $230 million as possible, choosing to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract until he gets his desired deal,” Rapoport wrote.

The Ravens put out another improved offer on the table for Lamar Jackson this past week ahead of his self-imposed deadline that included metrics exceeding Russell Wilson, but did not meet the fully guaranteed construct of Deshaun Watson's deal. My understanding is, there was .. https://t.co/8Dv3FUoxiD — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 11, 2022

Ravens, but also to the league.

Though Jackson does not have an agent and is representing himself in contract negotiations, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports Jackson did receive counsel from the NFLPA. According to Mortensen, “the union advised that based on performance and age (25) [Jackson] was justified to demand a fully guaranteed contract if that’s what he wanted.”