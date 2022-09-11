Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 1

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for our weekly pick’em, this year presented by DraftKings! As per usual, our contributors here will make their picks and compete against one another and you, the voters of Baltimore Beatdown! Make sure to take part in our polls at the bottom!
Consensus Picks
- Baltimore Ravens > New York Jets
- Indianapolis Colts > Houston Texans
- Cincinnati Bengals > Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers > Chicago Bears
- Kansas City Chiefs > Arizona Cardinals
Lone Wolf Picks
- Vasilis Lericos is going rogue for two squads, taking the Minnesota Vikings over the Packers and Cleveland Browns over the Carolina Panthers
- Spencer Schultz is also taking two lone wolf selections, picking the Atlanta Falcons to defeat the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Kyle Barber is taking the Las Vegas Raiders over the Los Angeles Chargers
- Jake Louque is believing in the Hard Knocks hype, picking the Detroit Lions to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles
Poll
Who will win: Saints or Falcons?
-
97%
Saints
-
2%
Falcons
Poll
Who will win: Browns or Panthers?
-
32%
Browns
-
67%
Panthers
Poll
Who will win: 49ers or Bears?
-
95%
49ers
-
5%
Bears
Poll
Who will win: Steelers or Bengals?
-
20%
Steelers
-
80%
Bengals
Poll
Who will win: Eagles or Lions?
-
86%
Eagles
-
13%
Lions
Poll
Who will win: Colts or Texans?
-
95%
Colts
-
5%
Texans
Poll
Who will win: Patriots or Dolphins?
-
18%
Patriots
-
81%
Dolphins
Poll
Who will win: Ravens or Jets?
-
97%
Ravens
-
2%
Jets
Poll
Who will win: Jaguars or Commanders?
-
60%
Jaguars
-
39%
Commanders
Poll
Who will win: Chiefs or Cardinals?
-
91%
Chiefs
-
8%
Cardinals
Poll
Who will win: Raiders or Chargers?
-
28%
Raiders
-
71%
Chargers
Poll
Who will win: Packers or Vikings?
-
56%
Packers
-
43%
Vikings
Poll
Who will win: Giants or Titans?
-
11%
Giants
-
88%
Titans
Poll
Who will win: Buccaneers or Cowboys?
-
43%
Buccaneers
-
56%
Cowboys
Poll
Who will win: Broncos or Seahawks?
-
89%
Broncos
-
10%
Seahawks
