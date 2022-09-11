Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 1

The Baltimore Beatdown gang is back for our weekly pick’em, this year presented by DraftKings! As per usual, our contributors here will make their picks and compete against one another and you, the voters of Baltimore Beatdown! Make sure to take part in our polls at the bottom!

Consensus Picks

Lone Wolf Picks

Poll Who will win: Saints or Falcons? Saints

Falcons vote view results 97% Saints (38 votes)

2% Falcons (1 vote) 39 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Browns or Panthers? Browns

Panthers vote view results 32% Browns (13 votes)

67% Panthers (27 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: 49ers or Bears? 49ers

Bears vote view results 95% 49ers (38 votes)

5% Bears (2 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Steelers or Bengals? Steelers

Bengals vote view results 20% Steelers (8 votes)

80% Bengals (32 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Eagles or Lions? Eagles

Lions vote view results 86% Eagles (33 votes)

13% Lions (5 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Colts or Texans? Colts

Texans vote view results 95% Colts (38 votes)

5% Texans (2 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Patriots or Dolphins? Patriots

Dolphins vote view results 18% Patriots (7 votes)

81% Dolphins (31 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Ravens or Jets? Ravens

Jets vote view results 97% Ravens (44 votes)

2% Jets (1 vote) 45 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Jaguars or Commanders? Jaguars

Commanders vote view results 60% Jaguars (23 votes)

39% Commanders (15 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Chiefs or Cardinals? Chiefs

Cardinals vote view results 91% Chiefs (34 votes)

8% Cardinals (3 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Raiders or Chargers? Raiders

Chargers vote view results 28% Raiders (11 votes)

71% Chargers (27 votes) 38 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Packers or Vikings? Packers

Vikings vote view results 56% Packers (21 votes)

43% Vikings (16 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Giants or Titans? Giants

Titans vote view results 11% Giants (4 votes)

88% Titans (32 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Buccaneers or Cowboys? Buccaneers

Cowboys vote view results 43% Buccaneers (17 votes)

56% Cowboys (22 votes) 39 votes total Vote Now