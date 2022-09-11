 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Ravens vs. Jets in Week 1

How you can watch the Week 1 clash between Baltimore and New York

By Kyle P Barber
After all of the offseason, OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason, the Baltimore Ravens step onto the field today to play regular season football. Their opponent? The New York Jets.

Baltimore Ravens (0-0) @ New York Jets (0-0)

Date: Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Broadcast

Channel: CBS/WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington, DC)

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Michael Grady (sideline)

Coverage Map: Green (506sports.com)

Radio

  • National: ESPN Radio
  • National Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannebaum (analyst)
  • Local: WBAL (1090 AM), 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Local Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Live radio stream: Baltimoreravens.com and the Ravens Mobile App
  • Spanish Radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM & 93.5 FM)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens (-6.5)

OVER/UNDER: 44

Moneyline: Ravens -295; Jets +245

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Last 5 Games In Series

Ravens: 4-1

Jets: 1-4

Matchup History

Ravens lead series 9-2-0

