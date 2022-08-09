Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 12

Coming as a surprise to absolutely zero Baltimore Beatdown readers, today’s practice was hot. Possibly the hottest practice of training camp, as the heat index hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit. As such, the Ravens closed out practice 30 minutes early to get some autographs for the kids and military members present during today’s practice.

Sluggish Practice

Harbaugh has throughout the post-practice podium session described the team’s practices as crisp, but today didn’t feel like their best. It was oppressively hot, the pads weren’t on and it just felt like the players were ready to go battle against new faces. The offense in particular didn’t bring their best. During an 11-on-11 session, quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman on a seam route and it was dropped. The second play the defensive line swarmed through and got the sack. Third down was a pass to Bateman but cornerback Kyle Fuller denied the completion.

Now, I don’t think this is any cause for concern. It’s been hot. It’s been a battle of the elements as much as it’s been a battle of the offense and defense. Guys are ready to play at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday and this was the final open practice before doing so.

Wide Receiver Depth: Concerned

Yesterday, wide receiver Devon Williams was not in attendance and Bailey Gaither exited with a trainer. Along with Williams and Gaither not practicing, James Proche did not practice today, and Slade Bolden also walked off with a trainer today.

The absences will put the Ravens in a tough spot for Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, as it’s hard to see the Ravens wanting to field their for multiple series, if at all.

Corners Garnering Attention

Though the offense was at times sluggish, it wasn’t the only reason they struggled in today’s practice. Both cornerbacks Kevon Seymour and Damarion “Pepe” Williams came prepared to compete. Both had a pass breakup against Bateman, and had a few others as practice wore on. Pepe nearly had two interceptions today on his pass breakups, and Seymour couldn’t quite hang on to his leaping breakup against Bateman. If they can improve their hands, we’d have seen a few interceptions in today’s practice.