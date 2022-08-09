Ravens News 8/9: OL Observations and more

Ja’Wuan James, who has played just three games since the start of 2019, filling in for Stanley is causing concern. He might be more athletic than last year’s starting tackle, Alejandro Villanueva, but he is lethargic at times, possibly because he’s switching back and forth from both tackle positions. He will certainly struggle against speed rushers on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s blind side. Right now, the Ravens are strong on the right side with tackle Morgan Moses and guard Kevin Zeitler, but the left side — with James and guard Ben Powers — is not nearly as adept. If rookie center Tyler Linderbaum doesn’t recover from a foot injury that Harbaugh said is “not a serious injury,” the Ravens will probably start Patrick Mekari in his place. Mekari is a better guard than center, though, and might be the best left tackle available right now. Two rookies who performed on the opposite end of the spectrum Monday were receiver Shemar Bridges and cornerback Damarion Williams. Bridges, who had been solid for most of training camp, dropped several passes and appeared to lose concentration. Williams knocked down a couple of passes, and it’s interesting to see how serious the Ravens are about having him return punts. The kid is a playmaker, at least in practice, so far.

Veteran cornerback Daryl Worley signed with the team a day after a workout and immediately was thrust into full-team drills. Worley, a seven-year pro who played one game with the Ravens last year, gives the Ravens another body at cornerback, where they are hurting for depth ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Titans. With Humphrey, Stephens and Marcus Peters not practicing and all unlikely to play Thursday, and rookie Jalyn Armour-Davisseemingly limited in Monday’s session, the Ravens were getting extremely low on corners. Harbaugh acknowledged last Saturday that the Ravens are leaning on their healthy corners for more repetitions than they’d prefer at this point of the summer. On the second play of full-team drills, Odafe Oweh beat Ja’Wuan James and touched down Lamar Jackson for a safety. That was part of an extremely active day for Oweh and Houston, who gave the Ravens tackles fits. Two plays later, the offense finally got out of the shadow of the end zone as Jackson connected with Proche. Jackson threw the ball before Proche even got out of his route, and it turned into a nice gain. Vereen, though, continues to make one or two notable plays every practice. The undrafted rookie out of Newberry went up high to deny Bateman of a deep catch in full-team drills. Vereen, Seymour and Denzel Williams have all had very strong training camps for the Ravens. The Ravens almost certainly won’t have room for all three, but they’d probably be pleased to keep one and get the other two back on the practice squad.

Practice Report: Kyle Hamilton Gets First Interception of Training Camp - Clifton Brown

Running back Justin Hill made a decisive move to beat linebacker Josh Bynes down the sideline to catch a 45-yard touchdown pass from Jackson. Hill looks just as quick, if not quicker, than he was before last year’s season-ending torn Achilles. Jackson had another crisp day throwing the ball. One of his best tosses came under duress in the end zone, when he calmly whipped a side-armed pass to Proche, who was about 20 yards downfield. The throw was right on the money. Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell deflected a couple passes with his 6-foot-8 wing span and engulfed Corey Clement in the backfield before one running play could barely get started.

Hamilton Bounces Back Safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Isaiah Likely are having the most heated battles in training camp. Likely has gotten the best of Hamilton on several occasions. However, Hamilton bounced back Monday and had solid coverage against Likely in the one-one-drills, knocking down a couple of passes. Hamilton also earned his first interception off a Tyler Huntley pass toward the sideline. Proche Continues to Shine Third-year wide receiver James Proche is having a stellar camp. Proche beat cornerback Kyle Fuller twice, including a 40-yard touchdown reception. Proche also beat linebacker Patrick Queen and avoided Hamilton for a deft catch over the middle in traffic. Proche should earn more playing time after being used sparingly over the past two seasons.

Offensive Spending- NFL Preseason 2022 - Jason Fitzgerald

QL Spending The Eagles lead the way with $65.7 million per year invested in their offensive line. That is nearly $15 million a year more than the Browns at $51.7 million. The Panthers, Lions, and Ravens are all around $50 million. WR Spending Tampa Bay is up to $57 million on the year followed by Miami at $50 million, the Rams at $49 million and the Seahawks and Raiders at $48 million. The disparity at this position is huge with a $51.4 million per year gap between the top and bottom team, by far the most of any position other than QB. The Ravens spend just $5.3 million here followed by the Steelers at $10.4 million, the Colts at $11.2 million, and the Bears at $13 million. TE Spending The Ravens have $22 million here as they are the lone team to spend more on tight ends than receivers.