Post-Practice Training Camp Notes: Day 11

The Ravens returned from their Sunday break back in the pads today for a physical, and dare I say hot, practice. As Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said, the team is “heat acclimated.”

J.K. Dobbins Off the PUP List and On the Field

On Day 2 of practices, running back J.K. Dobbins ran onto the field and had words with Harbaugh and General Manager Eric DeCosta to join his fellow teammates on the field, but remained on the Player Unable to Perform list. On Saturday, Harbaugh said they would re-evaluate him joining on Monday, and news broke shortly before today’s practice that Dobbins passed his physical and was on the gridiron.

J.K. Dobbins is on the field working. pic.twitter.com/GCamYtvEhV — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) August 8, 2022

Dobbins looked good on the field, though there appeared to be a hitch in step or run at times. Of course, it’s his first day back on the field and he’s recovering from a tough knee injury sustained nearly a year ago. It’s going to take time but it sounds as if he’s on track, according to Harbaugh and running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg.

“I though he looked pretty good in individual [drills],” Harbaugh said. “First day back, he was out there in individual, you guys saw him moving around, running the ball-handling drill. That will be the first step. Maybe we’ll add a little bit more each day and see how he handles it and how the knee responds but it seems like it’s so far so good.”

“As you talked to Coach [Harbaugh] a little bit, yes, it was great to be out here with J.K. again getting some work in. There’s a great plan with the doctors and trainers going forward. So, we’re just going to follow that, we’re going to add a little bit each day and see how it goes, but as you know, J.K.’s been chomping at the bit and I have to. It was just a good day to get started.”

After individual practices were completed, Dobbins did exit the field. But before doing so, he stopped by to speak with team owner Steve Bisciotti and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Ozzie Newsome.

Update on Tyler Linderbaum’s Status

Earlier this morning it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that rookie center Tyler Linderbaum was dealing with “a reoccurrence of a Lisfranc injury.” However, Harbaugh refuted the claim following practice.

“That’s not true,” Harbaugh said. “That’s not true, it’s not a Lisfranc sprain. There is a ligament, it’s not that ligament, it’s a different ligament, so he’s had the Lisfranc before, there’s no separation, there’s no Lisfranc sprain, per se. That’s my understanding. You know, I’m not a doctor but I play on in press conferences as you know, [but] that’s what I was told.”

Kyle Hamilton Nabs First Interception

Today was a brilliant day for rookie safety Kyle Hamilton. During the one-on-one drills, he once again battled against rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, and came up with a victory on all three snaps. The first one was a drop by Likely as he cut for an out route on a ball thrown a little low. The second, Hamilton stuck with Likely in his hip and batted away the ball. The third rep was much of the same, with Hamilton’s outstretched arms knocking it out of Likely’s reach.

Later in practice during 11-on-11, Hamilton dropped back into coverage and read quarterback Tyler Huntley’s eyes and backpedaled toward the sideline. As Huntley went to throw, Hamilton covered the ground to jump the route, leapt in the air and came down with the football. Afterward, he got up and broke loose for a 25-yard gain before wide receiver Jaylon Moore took him down.