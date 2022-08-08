New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton suffers knee injury; may miss Week 1 matchup against Ravens

In an unfortunate news break, it seems that New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton may have injured his leg in Monday’s practice. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Becton’s leg landed in an awkward position while he fell backwards.

The Baltimore Ravens kick off the 2022 regular season facing the Jets at MetLife Stadium in just a few weeks. The news of Becton’s injury comes as an extreme disappointment for the organization should it be serious, as Becton was tabbed to be an anchor for quarterback Zach Wilson at the right tackle position this season.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft was looking to rebound from a sophomore campaign in which he dislocated his kneecap and sprained his MCL in Week 1, forcing him to miss the remainder season. Becton, who stands 6-foot-7, returned to training camp this offseason in top shape, prepared to make his doubters “eat their words.” An MRI will be performed shortly to determine the severity of the injury for Becton.

Saleh says Becton’s knee is stable and that it doesn’t seem like a big deal in terms of severity. Will be evaluated with MRI. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 8, 2022

As for the Ravens, this may put a little less Week 1 pressure on a pass rush that generated just 34 sacks last season, which tied for No. 22 in the NFL. With outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo each on the PUP list recovering from Achilles injuries, increased focus will be on outside rushers Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston.

The onus will also be on interior lineman Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, and Travis Jones to generate pass rushing opportunities early in the season.