Ravens sign CB Daryl Worley; place OLB Vince Biegel on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens were very active on the transaction wire Monday with some notable announcements pertaining to some projected starters. They also brought back a familiar face to add some much-needed depth at cornerback for training camp and officially ended the season of a recently injured player.

Worley is a six-year veteran who spent the last three weeks of the 2021 season on the Ravens’ roster and appeared in one game. He played 63 defensive snaps and made five solo tackles.

He was part of the contingent of veterans the team was forced to turn to after their already injury-ravaged roster got hit by a COVID-19 outbreak ahead of Week 16. Unfortunately, Worley didn’t fair well in his one-game sample size against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nevertheless, he will provide the Ravens with some additional depth at the cornerback position for the remainder of training camp. He could possibly contend for a roster spot again if he stands out.

Head Coach John Harbaugh hinted at the possibility of adding another corner at Saturday’s post-practice press conference. He cited the high number of reps given to the team’s young players so far this summer as reasoning.

“We may need to bring another corner in here pretty soon to help us numbers-wise,” Harbaugh said.

Worley was one of three veteran defensive backs that the team recently brought in for a workout. He likely got the nod because of his performance at the tryout coupled with his familiarity with their system and culture.

He will be taking the place of veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel, who suffered a torn Achilles last week and was placed on season-ending injured reserve Monday. The Ravens may not be done making moves to add more players. They are extremely light on healthy edge defenders and could possibly use another wide receiver, preferably an established veteran.