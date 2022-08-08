J.K. Dobbins activated from PUP list; will practice and on track to start Week 1

Baltimore Ravens’ running back J.K. Dobbins has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) and will join the Ravens for practice on Monday. Dobbins tore his ACL 345 days ago in the Ravens’ preseason finale against the Washington Football Team (now Commanders) after catching a screen pass in the first quarter.

Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins is being activated today off the Physically Unable To Perform List and is on track to be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener vs the NY Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2022

The Ravens lost their top three running backs in a matter of weeks leading up to Week 1 of the 2021 regular season, starting with Dobbins, then Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Dobbins will have 34 days to get into playing shape against the New York Jets in Week 1. The third-year back led all NFL running backs in yards per carry (6.0) as a rookie in 2020. He also finished second in percentage of rushes that went for 15+ yards, fourth in missed tackles forced % and first in EPA/attempt.

The rehabbing Dobbins spoke out several weeks ago on Twitter following a report that he would be placed on the PUP list.

Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready for week 1. https://t.co/gH2TqCFLM4 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) July 18, 2022

The Ravens sorely missed Dobbins and Edwards in 2021. They were both advanced metrics darlings, finishing in the Top-10 of nearly every major formula such as Next Gen Stats’ rushing yards over expectation, Sports Info Solutions’ Points Earned per play and Pro Football Focus’ rushing grades. Baltimore relied on veteran journeyman backs Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray to head their rushing attack alongside Lamar Jackson. While they filled in admirably, they still weren’t nearly as explosive as Dobbins and Edwards.

Dobbins was speculated to have a major role as a receiver in 2021 prior to his injury as well, which made his injury an even bigger blow. Passing his physical and being activated from the PUP list is a huge milestone for Dobbins and the Ravens. The team will work to get Dobbins in shape as he’s eased back into hopefully being a centerpiece on offense.