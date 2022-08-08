Ravens sign K Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens announced they’ve signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year contract extension.

According to reports, Tucker received a four-year, $24 million contract, with $11.5 million guaranteed.

Last Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed kicker Chris Boswell to a contract extension which tied Boswell with Tucker for the highest-paid kickers in NFL history at $5 million per year. Now, Tucker reclaims the highest contract for kickers, as the new deal for Tucker averages at $6 million.

Unequivocally, Tucker is the most deserving kicker to have the highest-ever contract for a kicker. He currently stands at 91.061% for all-time field goal percentage, and boasts the NFL record for the longest field goal, at 66 yards. It’s a brilliant decision to lock him down through 2027.