John Harbaugh says no timeline updates on Ravens’ PUP list players

After having their entire roster decimated by injuries in 2021, it’d be understandable if the Baltimore Ravens wanted to be overly cautious with their players currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Ravens say six players will start training cup on PUP list: RBs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee), LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), OLB Tyus Bowser (Achilles), DBs Marcus Peters (knee) and Ar’Darius Washington (knee). — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 22, 2022

That’s exactly what they have been doing to open training camp. Head Coach John Harbaugh said that the Ravens’ PUP players all progressing well in their respective rehabs and that “there’s really no update on timetables for returns to the practice.

“We’re kind of on the trajectory for Ronnie [Stanley] and Marcus [Peters] to wait a little bit,” Harbaugh said. “That’s not going to be anything in the next week. We’re not in a hurry with those two guys, but they’re doing really well. J.K. [Dobbins] is a little more of a hurry because he’s making it a hurry. He wants to get back out there. So, we’ll look at it again Monday and see where we’re at Monday. Maybe he starts doing something like individual – maybe not. It will be up to the doctors. Gus [Edwards] is a little further out.”

He said outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is just as eager to get back on the field as Dobbins at times. However, Bowser is taking a “conscientious” approach to his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in January.

“He wants to be perfect, and that’s what you appreciate,” Harbaugh said. “He’s kind of on that same thing. We don’t have to have him back right now, so let’s just keep letting him get stronger for now.”

Bowser could have a chance to be ready early in the season. He’s shown impressive progress in social media posts recently, where he was filmed doing agility drills and walking without impairment.