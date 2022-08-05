Calais Campbell is preparing for the 2022 season as if it’s his last

As Calais Campbell enters year No. 15, the excitement of training camp hasn’t been lost on the veteran. He still marches onto the field giving children high fives in the mid-August heat, booming, “Yes sir!”

Campbell, in an interview with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Judy Battista, said he still appreciates ‘the grind’ of training camp.

“The closer you get to the end, the more you appreciate it,” Campbell said. “I’ve been playing football for a long time but I know I’m close to the end. So, I feel like every day I come into the building, I’m grateful. ”

Campbell though, does see the end being near, and is preparing for this season as if there won’t be a next one.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m just taking it ‘this year,’” Campbell said. “I know I got this year in me. I don’t know if there’s anything left after that but I’m going to leave it all on the field, I’m going to empty the tank, and when it’s all said and done after this year, I’ll reconvene in the offseason and see where I’m at but right now, I’m preparing like this is my last year.”

Though Campbell sounds as if this could be it, he still has a high bar for himself and the rest of the Ravens’ defense.

“I feel like we’ll be top 5 in every category and hopefully be the No. 1 defense in the league,” Campbell said. “That’s the goal.”