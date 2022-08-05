Ravens News 8/5: Crisp Practice and more

Practice Report: Ravens Stay Crisp in Blistering Heat - Clifton Brown

The Ravens had one of their sharpest practices of training camp on their second straight day in pads, working in afternoon temperatures in the mid-90’s with the heat index close to 100. There were few pre-snap penalties and players worked hard without losing their composure. Harbaugh thought the team took practice to another level after a mixed performance on Wednesday. “It was probably 40 percent good, 60 percent sloppy yesterday,” Harbaugh said. “Today was much, much crisper on both sides of the ball.” Recently-signed rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo watched a portion of practice intently from the sideline. Ojabo tore his Achilles at his Pro Day and won’t be practicing for awhile, but he’s back in the building and soaking up knowledge. Running back Chris Clement ran a nice pattern and made a catch out of the backfield on his best play of the day. Clement had a solid practice and hopes to stand out among the several running backs competing in a wide-open competition for reps and playing time.

Early in the Ravens’ first 11-on-11 period, Oweh sped upfield against left tackle Ja’Wuan James, dipping so low on his pass rush that James might’ve only barely brushed his inside shoulder. Working from the other side of the line in a later full-team session, Oweh froze right tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith with a stutter-step move before dipping past his outside shoulder. “I feel like you see him bend that edge ... and get small as he turns the corner, that’s a highly freakish thing to do,” Harbaugh said. “There’s not many that can do that. So he’s shown quite a few times out here ... that he’s able to do that. So, man, I’m all for it. That’s [a] pretty impressive pass rush.” Running back Justice Hill continued his strong showing as a receiver, winning easily in one-on-one matchups with inside linebacker Patrick Queen and Fagot. He was also a popular target on checkdowns and quick hitters in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 action. Hill wasn’t perfect, though, letting a would-be touchdown catch slip through his hands after he’d gotten open on a wheel route in a red zone period. After a false start in an 11-on-11 period, Moses suffered the punishment: a lap around the field. “It’s just keeping everybody accountable, [even] myself,” Moses said. “I came back to the line, I said, ‘Man, that’s my fault,’ because nobody wants to be in first-and-15 when you have the opportunity to drive the ball.”

Lamar Jackson was sharp and he threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to James Proche, who got behind Chuck Clark. Proche also had a touchdown catch in the red zone. He had some words for Marlon Humphrey after being pushed out of bounds during a drill. Rooke tight end Isaiah Likely completely dominated the red zone drills. In one instance, he beat safety Geno Stone. Later, he outran rookie linebacker Diego Fagot and just kept his feet in bounds. Likely is poised to have a huge season as a rookie. Ja’Wuan James has moved from right tackle to left tackle to back up Ronnie Stanley, who is on the PUP list. James hasn’t played on the left side since high school and described the transition as “trying to wipe your butt with your other hand.”

