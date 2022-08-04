Ravens’ LB Vince Biegel suffers torn Achilles

After leaving Thursday’s training camp practice on a cart, Head Coach John Harbaugh announced that veteran linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a torn Achilles, effectively ending his season.

"Linderbaum is going to be fine.... Vince Biegel did tear his Achilles."

Biegel has played both inside and outside linebacker throughout his NFL career. Needing depth at both positions, Biegel had a real chance of making the final roster for the Ravens, especially after a reported strong start to training camp.

Baltimore is currently thin at outside linebacker, with Tyus Bowser and rookie second-round pick David Ojabo making their way back to the field from torn Achilles as well. Veteran Justin Houston was re-signed to a one-year contract to reunite with 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh as the team’s top duo off the edge. Players behind them on the depth chart include Daelin Hayes, Steven Means, Jeremiah Moon, and Chuck Wiley. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison has also spent time training at outside linebacker.

With an unclear timetable on Bowser and Ojabo’s return to action, the Ravens could potentially add another player to the position to compete for a spot on the team. Veteran edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul is a name to keep in mind. Pierre-Paul met with Baltimore earlier this offseason and has yet to sign with another team.