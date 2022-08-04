Former Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown arrested in Arizona

Former Ravens’ wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning in Arizona, where he’s being charged with criminal speeding. This occurred in Phoenix at 7:05 a.m., per Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.

Criminal speeding is defined in Arizona as any of the following:

Exceeding 85 MPH

Exceeding the posted speed limit by 20 MPH

Exceeding 35 MPH approaching a school zone

Brown, a 2019 first-round pick of the Ravens, was traded to the Cardinals this offseason after he admitted discontent over his usage within Greg Roman’s offense. Ravens’ General Manager Eric DeCosta complied with his official request for a trade and sent him to Arizona for a 2022 first-round pick. The Ravens ultimately used this selection on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Brown will be heavily relied upon to start this season for the Cardinals given the six game suspension of All-Pro wideout Deandre Hopkins due to performance enhancing drugs. Whether his arrest or injuries to start training camp will have a negative impact on his ability to fill in for him will remain to be seen, but it certainly won’t help his chemistry with Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury in the short run.