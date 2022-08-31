Roundtable Reaction: Ravens sign running back Kenyan Drake

The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Kenyan Drake. Below, you’ll find the reactions from contributors of Baltimore Beatdown.

Kenyan Drake has done two things well in his pro career: run in gap schemes and provide a viable pass catching presence out of the backfield. Drake is coming off of a season ending ankle injury, and has had a few ankle injuries in his career. If he can pass his physical and is healthy enough to regain his explosive speed, he’s a great addition at a position of uncertainty and need. Drake can run a complete route tree out of the backfield and has shown off out and ups, rail routes and downfield prowess. He also hit over 22 mph on a 69-yard touchdown run in the 2020 season, which was the third fastest time in the NFL of any ball-carrier, second to only San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert twice. A nice insurance policy for a good power runner who should be able to help on third down. While he’s never been and won’t be an elite talent, Drake and Davis provide better veteran insurance with more time to integrate than Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray did last year. — Spencer Schultz

The Ravens again dip their toes into the veteran running back market. This time with a little more cause for concern, than when Mike Davis was signed back in May. This move signals that the team does not expect J.K. Dobbins to be completely healthy to start the season and do not trust third-string running back Justice Hill, should he be thrust into a starting role baring an injury. However, Drake is a capable back when given the opportunity. He has rushed for over 500 yards in the four seasons in which he was given at least 120 carries. For a team who runs the ball as much as the Ravens this is added insurance, although what it means for fellow running backs on the roster remains an unanswered question. — Jacob Langer

Drake is veteran running back who has rare speed, not just at his position, but in the NFL as a whole. With JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards coming off major injuries, and limited experience between Tyler Badie and Justice Hill, adding the expertise of veteran gap system runner is a good plan. It remains to be seen what the compensation is for Drake and how the roster shakes out now, but it’s unlikely that all of Dobbins, Mike Davis, Badie, Hill and Drake all make the roster for week one and then what happens Edwards comes back. But this a dynamic addition to the Ravens back room that might have been missing a spark until Dobbins came back 100% healthy. — Zach Canter

The Ravens add even more insurance at running back with Kenyan Drake. Drake is a solid runner who can help split the load until J.K. Dobbins is ready for a larger role. This signing does worry me slightly about the progress of Dobbins. Baltimore is sure to be in better shape at the running back position this season though, even if Dobbins and Gus Edwards do not return to form. — Dustin Cox