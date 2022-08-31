2022 Baltimore Ravens practice squad, waiver wire tracker, updated 53-man roster

The Baltimore Ravens initial 53-man roster was finalized on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. However, General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh are far from done, as a new slew of moves are set to begin.
The Ravens are priority No. 14 for waiver wire rulings, which coincide with the 2022 NFL Draft order, and will remain as such until Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.
By 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Ravens — along with every other NFL team— must put in a claim for any players waived over the past few days.
As waiver claims end, all NFL clubs are eligible to fill out their 16-player practice squad with any of the players who were not claimed. The NFL also allows veteran players to be signed as practice squad players, a rule granted previously during COVID-19 which remains part of the NFL rulebook.
New Ravens additions
Waiver Wire News
None of the Ravens’ players who were waived yesterday were claimed. All players are eligible to return on the team’s practice squad.
Waiver wire claims
- The Baltimore Ravens were awarded linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips. He was waived yesterday by the New York Jets. (Zrebiec)
Free agent signings
- Ravens have signed running back Kenyan Drake, per his agents (Pelissero/SportsTrust)
- Ravens expected to sign DL Brent Urban (unofficial; seen at practice)
Former Ravens heading elsewhere
Waived players claimed by another team
None
Ravens released players signed by another team
- Outside linebacker Chuck Wiley will join the New York Giants practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Veteran safety Tony Jefferson expected to join the New York Giants (Zrebiec)
Ravens players who cleared waivers (now a free agent)
- FB Ben Mason
- LB Zakoby McClain
- RB Nate McCrary
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- TE Tony Poljan
- DB David Vereen
- WR Binjimen Victor
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
Practice Squad News
Baltimore Ravens 2022 practice squad members
- Cornerback Kevon Seymour will join the Ravens practice squad (Jeff Zrebiec)
- Wide receiver Raleigh Webb will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Quarterback Anthony Brown will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Running back Tyler Badie will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Offensive tackle David Sharpe will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Wide receiver Makai Polk will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec)
- Wide receiver Binjimen Victor is on the practice squad (Official)
- Safety Ar’Darius Washington is on the practice squad (Official)
- Defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols is on the practice squad (Official)
- Outside linebacker Steven Means is on the practice squad (Official)
- Offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie is on the practice squad (Official)
- Offensive lineman David Sharpe is on the practice squad (Official)
- Cornerback Daryl Worley is on the practice squad (Official)
Injured Reserve News
Waived/Injured Players to Ravens injured reserve
- Wide receiver Shemar Bridges cleared waivers, reverts to Ravens injured reserve (Luke Jones)
- Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford cleared waivers, reverts to Ravens injured reserve (Jones)
- Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes cleared waivers, reverts to Ravens injured reserve (Jones)
Updated 53-man roster
OFFENSE (26)
Quarterback (2)
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Huntley
Running Back (4)
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Davis
Justice Hill
Patrick Ricard
Wide Receiver (5)
Rashod Bateman
Devin Duvernay
James Proche II
Demarcus Robinson
Tylan Wallace
Tight End (5)
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
Nick Boyle
Charlie Kolar
Josh Oliver
Offensive Line (10)
Ronnie Stanley
Ben Powers
Tyler Linderbaum
Kevin Zeitler
Morgan Moses
Patrick Mekari
Ja’Waun James
Daniel Faalele
Tyre Phillips (Ian Rapoport)
Ben Cleveland
Trystan Colon
DEFENSE (24)
Defensive Line (5)
Calais Campbell
Michael Pierce
Justin Madubuike
Travis Jones
Broderick Washington
Outside Linebacker (3)
Odafe Oweh
Justin Houston
David Ojabo
Inside Linebacker (5)
Patrick Queen
Josh Bynes
Malik Harrison
Josh Ross
Kristian Welch
Del’Shawn Phillips (Added)
Cornerback (6)
Marlon Humphrey
Marcus Peters
Kyle Fuller
Brandon Stephens
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Damarion “Pepe” Williams
Safety (4)
Marcus Williams
Chuck Clark
Kyle Hamilton
Geno Stone
SPECIALISTS (3)
Kicker — Justin Tucker
Punter — Jordan Stout
Long Snapper — Nick Moore
