2022 Baltimore Ravens practice squad, waiver wire tracker, updated 53-man roster

The Baltimore Ravens initial 53-man roster was finalized on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. However, General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh are far from done, as a new slew of moves are set to begin.

The Ravens are priority No. 14 for waiver wire rulings, which coincide with the 2022 NFL Draft order, and will remain as such until Week 4 of the 2022 regular season.

By 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Ravens — along with every other NFL team— must put in a claim for any players waived over the past few days.

As waiver claims end, all NFL clubs are eligible to fill out their 16-player practice squad with any of the players who were not claimed. The NFL also allows veteran players to be signed as practice squad players, a rule granted previously during COVID-19 which remains part of the NFL rulebook.

New Ravens additions

Waiver Wire News

None of the Ravens’ players who were waived yesterday were claimed. All players are eligible to return on the team’s practice squad.

Waiver wire claims

The Baltimore Ravens were awarded linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips. He was waived yesterday by the New York Jets. (Zrebiec)

Free agent signings

Ravens have signed running back Kenyan Drake, per his agents (Pelissero/SportsTrust)

Ravens expected to sign DL Brent Urban (unofficial; seen at practice)

Former Ravens heading elsewhere

Waived players claimed by another team

None

Ravens released players signed by another team

Outside linebacker Chuck Wiley will join the New York Giants practice squad (Zrebiec)

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson expected to join the New York Giants (Zrebiec)

Ravens players who cleared waivers (now a free agent)

FB Ben Mason

LB Zakoby McClain

RB Nate McCrary

DT Rayshad Nichols

TE Tony Poljan

DB David Vereen

WR Binjimen Victor

DB Ar’Darius Washington

Practice Squad News

Baltimore Ravens 2022 practice squad members

Cornerback Kevon Seymour will join the Ravens practice squad (Jeff Zrebiec) Wide receiver Raleigh Webb will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec) Quarterback Anthony Brown will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec) Running back Tyler Badie will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec) Offensive tackle David Sharpe will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec) Wide receiver Makai Polk will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec) Outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec) Defensive tackle Isaiah Mack will join the Ravens practice squad (Zrebiec) Wide receiver Binjimen Victor is on the practice squad (Official) Safety Ar’Darius Washington is on the practice squad (Official) Defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols is on the practice squad (Official) Outside linebacker Steven Means is on the practice squad (Official) Offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie is on the practice squad (Official) Offensive lineman David Sharpe is on the practice squad (Official) Cornerback Daryl Worley is on the practice squad (Official)

Injured Reserve News

Waived/Injured Players to Ravens injured reserve

Wide receiver Shemar Bridges cleared waivers, reverts to Ravens injured reserve (Luke Jones)

Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford cleared waivers, reverts to Ravens injured reserve (Jones)

Outside linebacker Daelin Hayes cleared waivers, reverts to Ravens injured reserve (Jones)

Updated 53-man roster

OFFENSE (26)

Quarterback (2)

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Huntley

Running Back (4)

J.K. Dobbins

Mike Davis

Justice Hill

Patrick Ricard

Wide Receiver (5)

Rashod Bateman

Devin Duvernay

James Proche II

Demarcus Robinson

Tylan Wallace

Tight End (5)

Mark Andrews

Isaiah Likely

Nick Boyle

Charlie Kolar

Josh Oliver

Offensive Line (10)

Ronnie Stanley

Ben Powers

Tyler Linderbaum

Kevin Zeitler

Morgan Moses

Patrick Mekari

Ja’Waun James

Daniel Faalele

Tyre Phillips (Ian Rapoport)

Ben Cleveland

Trystan Colon

DEFENSE (24)

Defensive Line (5)

Calais Campbell

Michael Pierce

Justin Madubuike

Travis Jones

Broderick Washington

Outside Linebacker (3)

Odafe Oweh

Justin Houston

David Ojabo

Inside Linebacker (5)

Patrick Queen

Josh Bynes

Malik Harrison

Josh Ross

Kristian Welch

Del’Shawn Phillips (Added)

Cornerback (6)

Marlon Humphrey

Marcus Peters

Kyle Fuller

Brandon Stephens

Jalyn Armour-Davis

Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Safety (4)

Marcus Williams

Chuck Clark

Kyle Hamilton

Geno Stone

SPECIALISTS (3)

Kicker — Justin Tucker

Punter — Jordan Stout

Long Snapper — Nick Moore