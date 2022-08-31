 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens restructure LT Ronnie Stanley’s contract, free up $6.3 million in cap space

Ravens free up money for the practice squad and more

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Baltimore Ravens-Training Camp Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Baltimore Ravens have restructured left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s contract. The team converted $8.465 million in base salary into a signing bonus, freeing up $6.35 million in 2022 cap space.

According to OverTheCap.com’s Jason, the Ravens stood around $760k after practice squad estimates.

This move generates much-needed cap space for the practice squad and regular season moves; Per Russell Street Report’s Brian McFarland, it was necessary.

McFarland also believes this move means the Ravens have given up on signing quarterback Lamar Jackson to a contract extension.

The restructure to Stanley’s deal does create a bit of concern if Stanley never fully recovers. McFarland notes the Ravens would be on the hook for $35 million in dead money in 2023 if he were to be cut, In 2024, it falls to a still-hefty $17.84 million.

Most indications surrounding Stanley have been positive. He received a second surgery to repair what was unsuccessful the year prior. On Friday, August 26., he passed his physical, meaning he’s eligible to practice. The only concern now is his absence the past two days in practice after being medically cleared to participate.

