Ravens News 8/31: Surprises Kept and more

Ravens’ surprise cuts set the stage for more roster turnover - Jonas Shaffer

In some respects, the Ravens’ moves Tuesday did reflect their team-building philosophies. They kept one more tight end than expected (Josh Oliver). They kept one more offensive lineman than expected (center Trystan Colon). They kept not only one of their top special teams contributors (inside linebacker Kristian Welch) but also the rookie who’d been projected to replace him (inside linebacker Josh Ross). They released a young outside linebacker (Daelin Hayes) and a veteran (Steven Means), leaving the defense with just two healthy players at the position. General manager Eric DeCosta’s cut-down left the Ravens with an oddly shaped roster that will evolve over the next two days and through Sept. 11, when they open their 2022 schedule against the New York Jets. The Ravens’ replacements could come from their list of cuts Tuesday. Defensive lineman Brent Urban and Means, vested veterans who aren’t subject to waiver claims and can sign with any team, are expected to rejoin the team.

After a strong preseason, inside linebacker Josh Ross became the only undrafted rookie to make the 53-man roster. The Ravens have now kept at least one rookie free agent on their projected Week 1 roster in 18 of the last 19 seasons with the 2020 pandemic season being the lone exception over that time. Badie was the only one of the Ravens’ 11 2022 draft picks not to make the initial roster while Hayes was cut with an injury designation and will revert to injured reserve if he passes through waivers. Anthony Brown top the list of waived players figuring to draw the most interest from other teams as either a potential waiver claim or a candidate to join a practice squad. The Ravens also waived second-year safety Ar’Darius Washington, who made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie last season and missed most of this spring and summer while recovering from a broken foot sustained last November.

Two Ravens Receivers Return to Practice, Ronnie Stanley Still Out - Clifton Brown

James Proche II (hamstring) and Tylan Wallace (knee) returned after being out last week, joining Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson in the wide receiver rotation. Proche and Wallace still have almost two weeks to prepare for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Jets, and Proche was having a particularly strong training camp prior to his injury. Also returning to practice was rookie cornerback Pepe Williams, who will be competing for playing time in Baltimore’ deep secondary. Williams’ competitiveness raises the intensity of practices, which has quickly made him a favorite among the coaching staff. “He’s a rookie, and rookies have to go through what rookies go through,” Pass Game Coordinator Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt said. “The kid has a whole lot of energy, and I’m going to bet on a kid like that all of the time because he’s such a hard worker and just a good football player. Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones was making plays as a run-stopper and inside pass rusher before injuring his knee during the second preseason game in Arizona. Jones is expected to miss three to five weeks, but Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver would not be surprised if Jones returns faster than anticipated. The Ravens released defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, going with just five defensive linemen for now. Brent Urban, who was among those cut, would return as a vested veteran who doesn’t have to clear waivers.

NFL win total projections for all 32 teams: Experts react to our model - Jeff Zrebiec

Baltimore Ravens Win total: 9.9 That seems about right, just because there’s so much uncertainty about who the Ravens will even have available early in the season. So many of their key players who sustained major season-ending injuries last year are either just getting back to the field or won’t be back for weeks or months. They could be vulnerable early. However, they are well-coached and still have a motivated Lamar Jackson and a relatively deep and talented roster.