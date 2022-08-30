Podcast: Ravens Cut Down Day Reaction

What’s up everyone? The guys are back in the studio, and ready to once again talk some Ravens.

There’s a lot to breakdown here, as the Ravens have made a signing, more big wave headlines have been made as a result of their inability to sign one of their own players, and roster cutdown day has come and gone with the team getting itself down to 53 players after the conclusion of preseason.

Jake and Spenny first get into talking about some of the players who were let go, before talking about an addition to the squad in Kenyan Drake. From there, they begin to discuss the final 53, before talking about some of Lamar Jackson’s recent social media activity relating to his contract negotiations, and then closing out the final roster conversation. We really hope you guys enjoy, and we’ll talk to you again very soon.

