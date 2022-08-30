 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens announce roster moves: waive 15, waived/injured 3, release 7

The move are official

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

At the deadline, the Baltimore Ravens join the 31 other NFL clubs in finalizing the first iteration of their 53-man roster. The following moves were made.

Waived

  • QB Anthony Brown
  • RB Tyler Badie
  • RB Nate McCrary
  • FB Ben Mason
  • WR Binjimen Victor
  • WR Raleigh Webb
  • WR Makai Polk
  • TE Tony Poljan
  • DT Rayshad Nichols
  • NT Isaiah Mack
  • LB Zakoby McClain
  • LB Chuck Wiley
  • OLB Jeremiah Moon
  • DB David Vereen
  • DB Ar’Darius Washington

Waived/Injured

  • WR Shemar Bridges
  • DT Aaron Crawford
  • OLB Daelin Hayes

Released/Vested Veteran

  • G Reginald McKenzie
  • OT David Sharpe
  • OLB Steven Means
  • DE Brent Urban
  • CB Kevon Seymour
  • CB Daryl Worley
  • S Tony Jefferson

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...