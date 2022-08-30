Ravens announce roster moves: waive 15, waived/injured 3, release 7

At the deadline, the Baltimore Ravens join the 31 other NFL clubs in finalizing the first iteration of their 53-man roster. The following moves were made.

Waived

QB Anthony Brown

RB Tyler Badie

RB Nate McCrary

FB Ben Mason

WR Binjimen Victor

WR Raleigh Webb

WR Makai Polk

TE Tony Poljan

DT Rayshad Nichols

NT Isaiah Mack

LB Zakoby McClain

LB Chuck Wiley

OLB Jeremiah Moon

DB David Vereen

DB Ar’Darius Washington

Waived/Injured

WR Shemar Bridges

DT Aaron Crawford

OLB Daelin Hayes

Released/Vested Veteran