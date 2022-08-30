Ravens announce roster moves: waive 15, waived/injured 3, release 7

At the deadline, the Baltimore Ravens join the 31 other NFL clubs in finalizing the first iteration of their 53-man roster. The following moves were made.
Waived
- QB Anthony Brown
- RB Tyler Badie
- RB Nate McCrary
- FB Ben Mason
- WR Binjimen Victor
- WR Raleigh Webb
- WR Makai Polk
- TE Tony Poljan
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- NT Isaiah Mack
- LB Zakoby McClain
- LB Chuck Wiley
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DB David Vereen
- DB Ar’Darius Washington
Waived/Injured
- WR Shemar Bridges
- DT Aaron Crawford
- OLB Daelin Hayes
Released/Vested Veteran
- G Reginald McKenzie
- OT David Sharpe
- OLB Steven Means
- DE Brent Urban
- CB Kevon Seymour
- CB Daryl Worley
- S Tony Jefferson
